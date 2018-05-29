Stanislas Wawrinka stunned at French Open

Former French Open champ Stanislas Wawrinka beaten by Garcia-Lopez in five-sets; Djoko, Wozniacki cruise



Stanislas Wawrinka during his French Open defeat yesterday. Pics/Getty Images, AFP

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka continued to struggle with form and fitness as he was dumped out in the first round by Guillermo Garcia-Lopez yesterday, a defeat which will send his world ranking plummeting, but Novak Djokovic cruised through in straight sets.

Wawrinka, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year's final and won the 2015 title, was beaten in a five-set thriller 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 by the Spanish World No. 67 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. The defeat means that the three-time Grand Slam champion will slip from 30th in the world to outside the top 250 after the tournament, having failed to defend the ranking points he gained in 2017.



Guillermo Garcia-Lopez during his match against Wawrinka

Meanwhile, Serbian star Djokovic had little trouble in reaching Round Two, though, seeing off Brazilian World No. 134 Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. In women's singles, second seed Caroline Wozniacki held off the challenge of American Danielle Collins to ease through their first-round match 7-6 (7/2) 6-1.

