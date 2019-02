Stanislaus beat rivals Don Bosco to win U-14 hockey

football

The victorious St Stanislaus U-14 team. Pic/Atul Kamble

Goalkeeper Kenan D'Souza produced some fine saves to ensure St Stanislaus (Bandra) remained ahead of arch-rivals Don Bosco (Matunga), beating them 2-1 in the U-14 final of the MSSA-organised inter-school knockout hockey tournament for the Fr Donnelly Challenge Trophy, at the St Stanislaus ground, Bandra yesterday.

Shyane D'Costa scored the opener off an indirect penalty corner drill in the 15th minute, and two minutes later, Keon Barnes converted a penalty stroke for Stanislaus. The Bosco boys reduced the deficit through Aditya Kabre in the second half.

Earlier, St Andrew's beat Dr Antonio DaSilva (Dadar) 2-1 to win the third-place match. Kartik T and Max K scored a goal each for St Andrew's, while Atharv Phabate scored for the losing side.

