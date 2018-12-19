Stanislaus, Carmel of St Joseph reign supreme in U-16 hockey

other-sports

Carmel of St Joseph girls team with the MSSA hockey under-16 trophy at the Sports Authority of India ground in Kandivli on Sunday

St Stanislaus (Bandra) scored a 4-0 win over Don Bosco (Matunga) in the Ahmed Sailor boys' U-16 final of the MSSA-organised inter-school hockey tournament at the Sports Authority of India ground, Kandivli on Sunday.

The Bandra school clinched the title for the third successive year and completed a hat-trick of triumphs in this tournament. The highlight of Stanislaus's success was their captain Noah D'Mello, who scored a fine hat-trick as they dominated the match. Amos Mathew struck one goal to complete the win.



St Stanislaus (Bandra) boys team with the MSSA under-16 hockey winner's trophy at the Sports Authority of India ground in Kandivli on Sunday. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

Earlier, Carmel of St Joseph (Malad) knocked out St Teresa (Santacruz) to win the girls title. The Malad school won 4-2 via the tie-breaker to emerge champions. Tanvi Sawant, Devashree Karnik, Davya Dithaya and Trinelle Vaz were on target for Carmel of St Joseph while St Teresa Convent managed to only convert two through Sanjana Salunkhe and Kanak Yadav.

