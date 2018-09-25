Stanislaus rally to beat Bosco

football

Raul worked his way down the left flank and unleashed a long-ranger for 1-0

Derick Lewis of St Stanislaus (right) and Don Bosco's (Borivli) Naidu Aarush vie for the ball Pic/Suresh Karkera

St Stanislaus (Bandra) played with tremendous confidence as they recovered from a first half 0-1 deficit to overcome Don Bosco (Borivli) 2-1 in an absorbing encounter of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout inter-school football tie at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Both teams played a pleasing brand of attacking football with no dull moment throughout. The Borivli boys grabbed the initiative with an early strike from a snap effort by Raul Almeida in the sixth minute. Raul worked his way down the left flank and unleashed a long-ranger for 1-0.

Stung by the setback, the Bandra lads began to apply pressure and missed a couple of sitters besides twice being denied by the framework —Joshua D'Souza and Aaron Joseph, both hitting the horizontal bar. Stanislaus got the four minutes into the second half. Forward Zubair Kharbari charged down the left and sent in a low cross to provide Joy D'Sa a simple tap in from close. Stanislaus then went all out for the winner and midfielder Anish Khaire got it from a direct free-kick in the 39th minute.

SVKM, Evangelist in final

Meanwhile, SVKM International (Vile Parle) and St John the Evangelist (Andheri) advanced to the boys U-16 Div-IV final yesterday. In the semis, SVKM, riding on Ansh Rathod's lone strike, beat Diamond Jubilee (Mazgaon 1-0), while St John beat Swami Vivekanand (Chembur) 2-0, with strikers Chris Fernandes and Hammad Shaikh scoring a goal each.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates