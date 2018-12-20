Star boy LOC hosts birthday bash, Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai attend

music

The party went on till the wee hours

Star boy LOC with Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

Star Boy LOC popular for hits such as Bob Marley, Dilli se hu, Fire and Chandigarh Police gave a star studied birthday party in Bomb'ar, Mumbai. The Birthday boy was wearing stylish red jacket suit designed by Emperior by Arun Solanki.

Present at the party were many popular musicians and TV celebrities; Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Suyyash Rai, Kashish Thakur, Kriti Verma, Nibedita, Karan Singh Arora, Priyanka Negi, G Skillz, Ali Merchant and Aryamann Seth among others saw the guests dance the night away. The bash was all the more special as the singer is set to begin his innings by giving a debut track in a Bollywood Movie.





His name-themed cake, along with best buddies in attendance, Delhi boy partied like never before as people from the industry came a long way to celebrate his 27th birthday. The party went on till the wee hours. The singer also went on stage and graced the occasion by singing his songs accompanied by other singers as well.



The birthday party landed to be an after party in another club in Mumbai, famous Punjabi singer Navraj Hans graced the birthday party by his presence.

