Star Plus' new show Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do's teaser is too cute to miss!

Published: Jan 20, 2020, 21:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The unique show has been created by Mahesh Bhatt, while Guroudev Bhalla is the one producing and directing it.

Image credit: Instagram/@starplus

Star Plus has announced its new show 'Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do' with an interesting teaser. The short clip shows 2 kids star-gazing and having an innocent conversation wherein the boy promises the girl that he will always be there for her to make her smile.

After presenting a blockbuster show 'Naamkaran' looks like Mahesh Bhatt is bringing another iconic show to television! We are sure the television audiences can't wait to watch what's in store for them!

