Star Plus' new show Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do's teaser is too cute to miss!

Star Plus has announced its new show 'Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do' with an interesting teaser. The short clip shows 2 kids star-gazing and having an innocent conversation wherein the boy promises the girl that he will always be there for her to make her smile.

Check out the teaser here:

The unique show has been created by Mahesh Bhatt, while Guroudev Bhalla is the one producing and directing it. After presenting a blockbuster show 'Naamkaran' looks like Mahesh Bhatt is bringing another iconic show to television! We are sure the television audiences can't wait to watch what's in store for them!

