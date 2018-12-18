Star Screen Awards 2018: Stree, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun win big

bollywood

Horror comedy Stree won five awards including Best Film, Best Actor for Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi bagged the Best Supporting Actor award at the Star Screen Awards 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards 2018

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun emerged as big winners at the Star Screen Awards 2018 Sunday night. Horror comedy Stree won five awards including Best Film, Best Actor for Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi bagged the Best Supporting Actor award.



Alia Bhatt all smiles at the Star Screen Awards red carpet.

The film also won Best Debutant Director award for Amar Kaushik and Best Dialogues trophy. Ranveer Singh received the Best Actor Award for his menacing performance as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat while Alia Bhatt was awarded Best Actor (Female) for her role of a spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.



Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao

The Best Actor Critics award went to Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao for their performance as a middle-aged couple who are expecting a child in comedy-drama Badhaai Ho. Also, Ayushmann Khurrana was given the Best Actor Critics award. Noted actor Surekha Sikri was awarded the Best Actress in a supporting role for Badhaai Ho.

Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's Mulk was given Best Film (Critics) award. Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemant Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti and Sriram Raghavan won Best Film Writing award for crime thriller film Andhadhun. Sriram also won Best Director award. The film won Best Sound Design and Best Editing award as well. Ishaan Khatter won Best Debut Actor (Male) for his performance in Dhadak and Beyond The Clouds.



Pankaj Tripathi and wife Mridula at the Star Screen Awards

Popular TV actor Radhika Madan, who made her Bollywood debut got Best Debut Actor (female) for Vishal Bharadwaj directed Pataakha. The music category awards were dominated by Raazi with Harshdeep Kaur winning Best Female Singer award for the song 'Dilbaro', Gulzar won Best Lyrics award for 'Ae Watan' and Arijit Singh won best Male Playback Singer- for the same song. Raazi also won Best Production Design award. The Best Music award was given to Amit Trivedi for Abhishek Bachchan's comeback film Manmarziyaan.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat won Best Choreography and Best Costume Award. Sohum Shah's Tumbadd bagged Best Cinematography award. Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 won Best Action award. The Lifetime Achievement Award this year was given to veteran actor Shabana Azmi. Katrina Kaif was given the Best Real Star on social media award.

