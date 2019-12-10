Star Screen Awards 2019: Siddhant Chaturvedi dedicates his best debutant award to someone special

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's rise from a newcomer to blooming into becoming one of the country's most promising actors is the alchemy of talent, passion, dedication and hard work. Portraying the larger than life persona as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and delivering breakthrough performance won him a lot of accolades and recognization. For his craft to be appreciated and recognized by the prestigious awards last night is truly a moving moment for him and his family.

The actor's happiness seemed no bound when his name was announced as the recipient of Best debutant award male. He thanked his fans and proudly dedicated the award to his parents especially his mother, whose dream was to see Siddhant attend Star Screen and said "Apna time Aa Gaya". He also did an impromptu rap on the stage and wooed everyone in the audience.

Siddhant took to his Instagram handle to share this achievement and thanked his parents for the eternal support and motivation. "Thank you Papa and Ma for making this possible. Thank you #StarScreenAwards for this moment of pride for my parents, and thank you to all my peeps, Pyaar mila hai aapka! Boht pyaar! Boht Hard! #MostPromisingNewComer"

His digital debut with Inside Edge 1 that won an Emmy nomination last year took the nation by storm and fans can now see the actor in the second season which premiered on 6th December.

The actor has interesting projects in the pipeline and the audience is patiently waiting to see MC Sher on the big screen once again.

