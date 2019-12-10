Star Screen Awards: Flaunting his trophies in car trunk to dancing with Sara, Ranveer Singh steals the night

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The prestigious Star Screen Award 2019 was held at the Filmcity in Goregaon, Mumbai. Several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor graced the event looking their stylish best.

However, the night remained a memorable one, thanks to Ranveer Singh. The actor known in the world for his unusual theatrics continued the same at the awards nights. He came up at the event, dressed in his best - a black turtleneck sweater, a golden jacket and a pair of black trousers. Singh arrived at the gala with his wife Deepika Padukone who too was dressed perfectly.

The Befikre actor emerged as one of the big winners of the night, claiming the Best Actor award for his role in Gully Boy. The film received many accolades throughout the event. In fact, the film won as many as 11 awards in several categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Costume, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Dialogue, Best Lyrics, Best Music.

An elated Ranveer was seen proudly displaying his trophies in the trunk of the car. Check out the picture here:



Ranveer Singh displaying his trophies

He later made his way to his home with the awards in style.



Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor Award for Gully Boy

At the red carpet, he was all himself, walking with a camera in hand. Wonder, who's camera was this?



Ranveer Singh at the red carpet

At the red carpet, he bumped into his Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. In no time, the duo showed the equation they share between them.



Siddhant Chaturvedi won the Most Promising Actor (Male) award

Later, he teamed up with Sara Ali Khan for a quick dance performance. The duo danced their hearts out, leaving no stone unturned to cheer the crowd. Have a look:



Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan

He was also seen engaging in a fun banter with his Simmba co-star.



Sara Ali Khan won the Most Promising Actor (Female)

Later, Shahid Kapoor joined the party. Looking at the picture, it seems Shahid is calling out Sara for running late, with Ranveer enjoying the moment.



Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in 1983 World Cup biopic titled '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, and also starring his wife Deepika, '83 is set to release in April 2020.

