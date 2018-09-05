Star sprinter Hima Das backtracks from controversial statement

other-sports

The main target is an Olympic medal and I am working hard to bring more laurels to both my state and the country, Hima Das said

Star sprinter Hima Das yesterday backtracked from her statements against two individuals from Assam whom she had accused of exerting "tremendous pressure" ahead of her flunked 200 metre semi-final at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. Hima has clarified that the statements came "in the heat of the moment" and she had no personal animosity towards any individual.

"It was a reaction coming out in the heat of the moment. There are no personal grudges against anyone in particular. Let's not blow the controversy out of proportion and mind our own businesses. Let bygones be bygones," Hima said. "The main target is an Olympic medal and I am working hard to bring more laurels to both my state and the country," she added.

