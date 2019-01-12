Star Superior for RR Ruia Gold Cup

other-sports

The Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr 3) is slated as the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card. Reserved for the Classic crop (4y olds), the 2000-meter contest has attracted only five runners.

Star Superior, trained by Rajesh Narredu, having respectfully matched strides with the great Sir Cecil repeatedly, stands heads and shoulders above the rest on the criteria of form, fitness and class. The Excellent Art - Ramjet progeny is expected to offer an armchair ride to jockey Suraj Narredu. Sacred Roman and Awesome One may be left fighting for the solitary minor place.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Perceived Value Plate (Class V; 1600m)

Western Front 1, Eternal Memories 2, Rogue One 3.

Onassis Plate (Class III; 1600m)

Truly Epic 1, Sassy Lass 2, Till End Of Time 3.

Bourbon King Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m)

Outstanding 1, Isinit 2, Padmakosa 3.

Indian Air Force Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Between The Waters 1, Joplin 2, Pokerface 3.

Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup - Gr 3 (For 4y; 2000m)

Star Superior 1, Awesome One 2, Sacred Roman 3.

Rochester Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Thailand 1, Missing You 2, Beemer 3.

RM Mandal Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Juno's Guest 1, Fleur De Lys 2, Excellent Sorrento 3.

Bourbon King Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m)

Good Thing 1, Silver Cap 2, Golden Horde 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Star Superior (5-4)

Upsets: Mirabilis (6-10) & Lorraine (7-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

