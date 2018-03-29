Star Wars actor John Boyega calls himself big-time nerd

John Boyega said that he jumped at the chance to join the franchise when he was offered the role in Pacific Rim Uprising



Actor John Boyega, who is best known for playing Finn in the "Star Wars" movies, calls himself a nerd. Boyega has an obsession with anime figures as he is a. "I have Dragon Ball Z figures; I have Naruto figures. One Punch Man. I'm a nerd - I just do it right. Oh yeah, (I'm a) big time nerd," Boyega told geek.com.

He stars as Jake Pentecost in the new Steven S. DeKnight-directed sci-fi film Pacific Rim Uprising, which is a sequel to the 2013 hit "Pacific Rim", helmed by Guillermo del Toro. The London born actor said that he jumped at the chance to join the franchise when he was offered the role of Jake.

"Fundamentally, I was one of the fans who was questioning whether a sequel was going to happen, and whether Guillermo del Toro would take the helm. When I heard Legendary had plans for it in the future, I was excited like everybody else," he said.

