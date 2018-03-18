Star Wars actor John Boyega completely supports inclusion rider

Mar 18, 2018, 18:00 IST | PTI

John Boyega of Stars Wars fame feels the inclusion rider is "redefining and reshaping" the film industry

John Boyega
John Boyega

The inclusion clause aims to promote diversity in casting and crew memberships. The term became popular after Frances McDorrmand sparked interest in it when she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, "I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider."

"We are redefining and reshaping the industry at the moment. A lot of the secret rules of Hollywood are unfounded and unlawful so to start including them (inclusion riders) makes our industry better. Those who wish to defy (using inclusion riders), they're held accountable. So for me, I love that it's happening," Boyega told Newsbeat.

Till now Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Michael B Jordon and Paul Feig have decided to adapt the inclusion rider as part of all their feature film and television productions.

