Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer: Carrie Fisher lives through

hollywood

In the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer, Rey can be seen hugging Princess Leia, Luke's twin sister, played by late Carrie Fisher

A still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The first trailer of the final film in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, 'Episode IX- The rise of Skywalker', is finally out and it is sure to send chills down your spine. Director/Writer J.J. Abrams and Producer Kathleen Kennedy were joined by stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Naomi Ackie, Joonas Suotamo, and Anthony Daniels, and droids BB-8 and D-0, for a panel discussion at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, moderated by Stephen Colbert.

It was a day of surprises at Star Wars Celebration for the enthusiastic fans in attendance as the title of the final installment of the Skywalker saga was also revealed, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and along with the first trailer for the film a brand-new teaser poster!

The two-minute-long trailer opens with Rey in a desert when Luke Skywalker is heard saying "We've passed on all we know. A Thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight." In the trailer, Rey can be seen hugging Princess Leia, Luke's twin sister, played by late Carrie Fisher. As per media reports, Leia's scene was taken from unused footage.

Episode IX is the last in the third trilogy of the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas which started in the year 1977 with 'Episode IV- A New Hope'. The film, which is being helmed by JJ Abrams, is expected to be released in December.

Also Read: Natalie Portman clueless about her return to Star Wars franchise

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates