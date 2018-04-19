Starbucks to shut 8,000 stores in US for 'race training'

Coffeehouse chain Starbucks has announced to shut its over 8,000 stores in the US on May 29 to conduct anti-bias training. The move comes after the firm had to apologise over last week's arrest of two black men who were waiting to meet someone in a Starbucks in Philadelphia. Starbucks' chief executive Kevin Johnson said he had been "learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it".

Unarmed black man gunned down in US

Police gunned down an African American father of three using two dozen bullets in the parking lot of a Walmart store in California, authorities said on Tuesday. Diante Yarber, 26, was unarmed and parking his car at the time of the incident on April 4, according to his lawyer Lee Merritt. Police said he struck two patrol cars before an officer opened fire.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever