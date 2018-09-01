Starfish-killing robot to protect Barrier Reef unveiled by Australian Researchers

international

The starfish-killing robot would serve as a "robo reef protector" for the vast World Heritage site off Australia's northeastern coast

The robot submarine. Pic/AFP

A robot submarine able to hunt and kill the predatory crown-of-thorns starfish devastating the Great Barrier Reef was unveiled by Australian researchers yesterday. Scientists at Queensland University of Technology (QUT) said the robot, named the RangerBot and developed with a grant from Google, would serve as a "robo reef protector" for the vast World Heritage site off Australia's northeastern coast.

"RangerBot is the world's first underwater robotic system designed specifically for coral reef environments, using only robot-vision for real-time navigation, obstacle avoidance and complex science missions," said Matthew Dunbabin, the QUT professor who unveiled the submarine.

Deposed Australian PM quits parliament

Deposed Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has officially resigned from parliament, sparking a by-election for his Sydney seat that could threaten the government's one-seat majority. Turnbull was ousted a week ago in a Liberal party coup driven by a hardline conservative faction and he indicated that he would not move to the backbench.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever