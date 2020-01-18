Stargaze in Panchgani

If your child is fascinated with science or loves science fiction films, sign him or her up for this educational camp on the Republic Day weekend. Organised by Natskies Observatory, it will involve camping overnight at a site in Panchgani, where they will participate in a plethora of activities. And being a member of the NASA Museum Alliance, this programme has been curated with the help of NASA scientists themselves.

Designed for kids of all age groups, day-time activities include how to cook using solar energy and tell the time based on the position of the sun — basic survival techniques kids growing up in cities aren't trained for.

There's also an air rocketry session where they will be taught how to make a model rocket from scratch. They will learn the concepts that make it function. They can launch their own rockets to see the results — each can go upto 100 feet high.

The night-time session includes a segment on night sky observation, where they get to identify planets, galaxies, clusters, constellations and the moon. There is also an astro-navigation session where they learn how to tell the time and find directions using stars and constellations, followed by a treasure hunt where they use these techniques to find their way.

On January 25, 3 pm to January 26, 2 pm AT Natventure Camp Panchgani, Taluka Mahableshwar, Kaswand. CALL 9175029979

Log on to www.insider.in

Cost Rs 3,000 onwards

