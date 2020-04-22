Staring into loneliness

Imagine it's 1 at night and there's a raging party going on. Stumbling people are tumbling over things, and the neighbours are thinking of calling the cops. But they don't. So the mayhem goes on and drunken people keep talking over loud music, except for one person standing lost in a world of subdued emotions, offering a smile and just few words when someone seeks conversation. That's the guy who Mumbai-based musician Dhritiman Das aka Topshe writes about in his new single, Sad boys.

This fellow at the party is a bit like the protagonist in Albert Camus's The Outsider, who was thoroughly unable to ever express what he truly felt. It seems like a lonely place to be in. But that doesn't mean you're sad. That's what Das seems to be saying with his character, who's blessed with an ex-girlfriend who still thinks of him while making dinner. The music reflects that feeling, with lilting electronic waves that lift you up instead of bringing you down. But the song's strength remains in the narrative. It's where the hope lies, since it tells us to be comfortable in our own skin, regardless of the situation we are in.

