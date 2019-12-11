Starry starry night

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Organised by a travel product service called Bucks and List, this weekend camping event entails catching a geminoid meteor shower and a stargazing night camp in Naneghat.

The cost-friendly package includes a home-cooked dinner, plus midnight snacks. It sounds like a truly fun way to escape Mumbai's hustle and bustle.

Other amenities like a private bus service to the campsite are included in the deal. There's also a trek to the scenic Angtha Pahad on Sunday morning. The organisers promise you a good time, and a meeting with a pet snake, who, they say, resembles your ex!

ON December 14 and 15, 2.47 pm (bus leaves from Dombivli station)

AT Naneghat, Ghatghar.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 2,200 onwards

