'Starstruck' David Beckham shares photo with Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke

Former England football team captain David Beckham admitted that he was a little starstruck when he met Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke recently.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star bumped into the American TV series actress at a rock concert in San Francisco.

Beckham, 44, took to Instagram to reveal details of his encounter with the actress. "Again I was a little star struck whist being in the same vicinity of the Mother Of Dragons. So nice to see Emilia Clarke in San Fran whilst being wowed by Fleetwood Mac (rock band)," Beckham captioned a picture of them together.

Emilia was equally thrilled to meet the football icon. "Thank you @davidbeckham for capturing the greatest moment of my life thus far," Emilia wrote on Instagram.

