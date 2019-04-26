Start-up 101

things-to-do

Enroll for a programme that takes you through the nitty gritties of entrepreneurship

.

The road to owning a successful business is never easy. But for those interested in building their own start-up, the Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory (RiiDL) wing of Somaiya Vidyavihar is organising a programme that covers the nitty-gritties.

The nine-week course will cover basic and advanced entrepreneurship elements, like ideation, prototype initiation and development, testing and modification, data collection and market research. The final week will focus on participants coming up with business plans and preparing the pitch for their ideas.

Open to individuals and teams of a maximum of four participants, the programme is for ideas that fall under the domain of food, biotech, healthcare and agriculture, and also welcomes start-ups that already have a proof of concept, prototype or demo. Additionally, the best participating teams get a cash prize and seed funding to further develop their products.

ON: April 27 to June 29

AT: RiiDL, Bhaskaracharya Building, Vidyavihar East.

CALL: 7738082996

REGISTER: instamojo.com

COST: Rs 1,000

