Start your day fresh with these yummy fruit juices!

health-fitness

Skip your regular coffee and start your day healthy with a glass of fresh juice to add that much-needed nutrient in your diet

Representational image

Health is all about a balanced diet and a good workout! Skip your regular coffee and start your day healthy with a glass of fresh juice to add that much-needed nutrient in your diet. Here's a list of five fresh juices you can jump to for a refreshing and healthy morning.

1. B Natural Guava Juice

Indulge in the delight of B Natural Mixed Fruit a beverage that beautifully blends the taste and colors of these different fruits. So refreshing, you will not be able to put it down We are B Natural and we make tasty fruit beverages with the goodness of fruits. We believe that being healthy is a natural state, best served with great taste, fun and enjoyment. The mixed fruit beverage has the goodness of 8 fruits. You can buy this B Natural Guava Juice at a discounted price for Rs 169. Shop here

2. Real Fruit Juice

The pomegranate is super nutrition-dense which makes it an extremely healthy fruit offering in the form of pomegranate beverage. The super fruit is known to deliver health in every meal. You can buy this Real Fruit Juice at a discounted price for Rs 214. Shop here

3. AloFrut Kiwi Aloe vera Juice

Alofrut as the brand name suggests, is most refreshing and healthy fusion of aloevera gel, juice, pulp and fruit blends. Aloevera is known worldwide as a rich source of vitamins, minerals and essential amino acids. This is unique fusion of health and taste. Naturally rehydrating and revitalizing drink, makes a perfect accompaniment to complement any meal. Try out AloFrut Kiwi to make different mocktails, cocktails, slush, fruit punch and salads. You can buy this AloFrut Kiwi Aloevera Juice at a discounted price for Rs 110. Shop here

4. Tropicana Mixed Fruit Juice

The product is Tropicana Mixed Fruit Juice, which is good for health. You can buy this Tropicana Mixed Fruit Juice at a discounted price for Rs 130. Shop here

5. Lily Fresh Juice

100% Real Fruit Juice - No added sugar. Not from concentrate. No preservative. No artificial colour. Good source of Vitamin C and A. You can buy this Lily Fresh Juice at a discounted price for Rs 150. Shop here