Started a foundation to help kin of soldiers killed on duty

A job interview changed my life. As a school student, I had enrolled in the National Cadet Corps from Std VIII, and won numerous awards at the national level. In the NCC, I developed an interest in adventure sports, which later became a passion. I am also an ardent runner.

However, like any other engineering graduate [I have a degree in petrochemical engineering], I was keen to take up a job, and was called for an interview in 2001. The general manager of a famous petrochemical company, after learning about my hobbies and NCC background, told me I was best suited for the Indian Army.

The following year, I got selected to the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai and was commissioned in 2003 as a Lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers. Post my Short Service Commission (SSC) tenure, I made my way into the world of technology, with a global IT company.

The transformation of a small-town boy from Chiplun, born in a traditional family, to where I stand today, is because of my experience in the Army. And I always wanted to give back in any way possible. I am glad that we [along with other SSC officers] are able to give back to soldiers through our NGO Shaurya Kiran Foundation. SKF is actively engaged with the central and state governments and Zilla Sainik Welfare Boards on policies and schemes for families of martyrs and ex-servicemen.

The foundation recently contributed washing machines to Sainik Aramgrah near Metro cinema where soldiers and their families go to seek medical treatment. We have also extended non-financial aid to families of martyrs and ex-servicemen. We want to provide prompt, appropriate aid to veterans, serving soldiers, and martyrs' families in need.

