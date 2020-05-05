Starting on a clean slate

With the luxury of domestic help stripped away, we are now taking more ownership of things like leftover scraps after we chop and peel vegetables. "There's greater intimacy with our food and home because earlier, we weren't in contact with such day-to-day waste," says Saher Mansoor of Bare Necessities, an organisation that promotes a zero-waste lifestyle, ahead of a webinar where she will talk about tricks aimed at achieving that end.

Mansoor says that she is going to break the event down into different sessions with subjects including clothing choices, travel, workplace habits and home-care routines. One example she gives is to simply consider our use of plastic toothbrushes. These will be around for about 300 years after we dump them because that's how long it takes the earth to get completely rid of a piece of plastic.

"Now think about how every one of us will use at least 200 toothbrushes in our lives. Since these are not bio-degradable, each one will break down into micro-plastics that might enter our waterways and the food chain. So, the impact is huge. And then we wonder why cancer rates in some types are so high — it's because of the dependency on chemicals," she says, adding that her talk will address how making even a 40-second change in our lifestyle can vastly improve the environment's health. "People tend to think that waste reduction isn't easy or convenient. That's the mindset I want to change," she finishes, saying how it's a great time to attempt that, given how we are becoming more reflective of our relationship with the garbage we produce at home every day.

