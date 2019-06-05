Starting small

things-to-do

Known as India's smallest gallery for fine art, Khar's Gallery Pradarshak celebrates 25 years with week-long activities

Milburn Cherian (Watercolour on paper)

On June 9, 1994, a small space made a big splash in the art world. Occupying 60 square foot in Khar, away from the art “scene” in the south of the city, Gallery Pradarshak (exhibitor in Sanskrit) was born. Founded by Savitha and Lalit Hira 25 years ago, although the space continues to be the country’s smallest gallery for fine art, its ethos hasn’t changed.



Gallery Pradarshak has a 60 square foot carpet area

“We started with a very simple thought — to give a platform for upcoming artists. Because the space is allotted free of charge, it increases our responsibility to bring in quality work. And when people started coming to buy art, this responsibility doubled,” Savitha Hira shares. A formidable influence on the space’s curation has been that of art historian Dr Padmini Bhatia Ferrauto, who screened all the applications from artists. Hira recalls the debut of noted city artist Milburn Cherian, whose works carry a Gothic element. “On a rainy day, she came over to show us her works and she was so scared. Mr Hira immediately arranged for her to see our guide, Dr Ferrauto, who loved them and said that we must exhibit them in the gallery. And when we did, it was pouring. There was still a long queue. But their responses were drastic — while some did not like what they saw, some were negotiating repurchases.”



A sculpture by Arzan Khambatta

Gallery Pradarshak has worked with over 800 artists. And a huge advantage for the space has been its location. “A lot of people find it difficult to reach Jehangir Art Gallery — which is a name that pops up whenever you mention the word gallery. So, art lovers and buyers are happy to have something here in the suburbs,” says Hira. In light of their anniversary this week, they have organised a special exhibition that showcases the works of 25 artists from across the country including Cherian, Brinda Miller, Jagannath Paul and Arzan Khambatta. There are also panel discussions, two batches of an open house (where anyone who wants to learn art can interact with three artists), and workshops on doodling by Manish Rangnekar. Plus, one on water colour landscapes by Amol Pawar.



Gallery Pradarshak's five-member team of Savitha Hira, Gayatri Mehta, Paresh Daru, Lalit Hira, and Shriram Khadilkar

The only challenge to being a gallerist, Hira maintains, is to filter through good and bad artworks. “There are many galleries now but not as many art critics. When we started out, artists would wait to discuss their works with critics. Exhibitions are also not being covered at length by the mainstream media. We are missing a barometer.”

On: June 6 to June 21, 11 am to 7 pm (Exhibition); June 8 and 9 (Panel discussions, open house and workshops)

At: Gallery Pradarshak, Kalpana Building, Plot no 338, 12th Road, Khar West.

Call: 26462681, 9820460587

Log on to: gallerypradarshak.com

Cost Free: (for exhibition, panel discussions and open house); Rs 2,000 (Doodling workshop) and Rs 2,500 (Watercolour landscape)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates