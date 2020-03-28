State basketballer Pritish utilises lockdown period to learn synthesizer

The 21-day nationwide lockdown has confined globe-tottering athletes to their homes. This 'me time' has also given them an opportunity to explore their hobbies for which they never had time.

Maharashtra's promising basketball player Pritish Kokate, 17, who is a part of the NBA Jump Program, is generally at his base in Greater Noida but thanks to the lockdown, he has been able to spend time with his family in Pune.

Kokate's new routine since the last one week has been practising his skills a bit at his Green Society colony ground near Balewadi and working on his fitness.

However, in the afternoon, Kokate teams up with his elder brother Shubham to learn the synthesizer, an electronic device that generates musical sounds.

"I am trying to learn the synthesizer from my elder brother, who is working from home. It is my hobby as well a stress buster. It is also helping me improve my hand-eye coordination because you have to press specific keys to generate certain sounds and the right rhythm. We are enjoying each other's company. Even our parents [Jitesh and Samidha] join us," Kokate told mid-day from Pune.



Kokate, a Class XII student, is also utilising his time to prepare for SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) as he aims to enroll in an American University

next year.

"My goal is to play in the NBA. So, I am planning to do my higher studies in the United States so that I can play there too," said Kokate, who has represented Maharashtra in six National championships in different age group categories.



Talking about his experience in the NBA program, Kokate, who was part of the NBA India Academy side in the European Basketball League (U-16) in Hungary last year, said: "Earlier, I played solo, but at the NBA Academy, I learnt the importance of passing."

