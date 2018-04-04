State board decides to scrap quota for excellence in arts and sports

However, the additional marks given for excellence in sports and art activities will continue to be granted



If you were banking on getting admission to Std XI in a college of your choice with the help of arts or sports quota, this will surely come as a blow — state board has decided to scrap the quotas. However, the additional marks given for excellence in sports and art activities will continue to be granted. The state government took the decision on the ground that it was unfair to grant both quota as well as extra marks to a few students.

One out of two

While the arts quota will be scrapped immediately in the upcoming admission season (academic year 2018-19), sports quota will be scrapped from the next admission season (2019-20).

"For Std XI admissions, students who played any sport or were good in art or participated in cultural activities at school, city, state or other levels would get seats in colleges under the quotas. But other than quota, they were also given extra marks for these extra-curricular achievements. It is inappropriate to give both benefits to only a few students. Hence this decision," said a senior official from the office of Director of Education (secondary).

When contacted, Gangadhar Mhamane, director of education (secondary), confirmed the move and said, "Depending on a student's level of achievement, s/he is given additional marks — from a minimum of three to a maximum of 15. This will continue to be given; so, there shouldn't be any trouble for these students."

Bittersweet news

While students are relieved that extra marks will still be granted, scrapping of quota has come as a big blow. "I have appeared for drawing exams at all levels. This is something you prepare for since you are in Std VI or VII. I did it out of interest, but quota was also a motivator. And now that it's my turn to get the benefit, it's being scrapped. But I suppose I should be thankful that the practice of additional marks continues," said Vaishnavi Kulkarni, a Std X student from Mary Immaculate school.

