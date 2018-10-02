State body meets parents of child pulled up for 'bad touch'

national

The commission heard the complainant parent's plea on Monday and has initiated the process of asking for a report on the case from the local education officer for further investigation

The Maharashtra Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has taken serious cognizance of the complaint filed by a parent from a Vile Parle school after an 8-year-old was reprimanded by school authorities for inappropriately touching his classmates. The commission heard the complainant parent's plea on Monday and has initiated the process of asking for a report on the case from the local education officer for further investigation.

mid-day, last month, had reported about a well-known Vile Parle school reprimanding a Std III student, after complaints that he had touched his classmates inappropriately. The child's parents had complained that the allegation was unbelievable considering his age. More so, the parent alleged mental harassment by the school over its decision to call the parents over to discuss the issue in front of multiple people. The school said the action was taken after receiving complaints from parents of other children of the same class.

Chairperson of the MCPCR Praveen Ghuge said, "The parent approached the commission through a formal complaint. As per procedure, the commission met with the parent to listen to the issue. It is expected that the local education officer takes cognizance of the issues at his level. After they present the report of their enquiry, further course of action will be decided."

The complainant parent said, "While the school authorities have already humiliated me and my son, the child now shows no interest in going to school. A few of his friends, too, are asking him questions after hearing their parents discussing the issue. All this has badly affected my child. As parents we hope for justice from the commission."

