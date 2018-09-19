State cast(e)s aside SC decision to save netas

national

Supreme Court

Putting itself in a position that sets up a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government has decided to extend the time given to elected representatives of local self-governments to submit caste validity certificates. Last month, the apex court had upheld the Bombay High Court's ruling that corporators or panchayat members representing reserved wards should be disqualified if they have failed to submit valid caste certificates within six months of their elections.

The State Election Commission receives caste validity certificates and disqualifies violators. In case of disqualifications, by-elections are held for the vacant seats. However, on Tuesday, in a decision that will benefit all parties and local fronts, the state cabinet passed a resolution to extend the period from six months to 12 months, so that a significant number of elected representatives are saved from disqualification.

There are some 10,000 members who have availed the reservation in civic corporation/council/panchayat, zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat elections that were held recently. A government press release said an ordinance to amend the existing laws will be promulgated soon. It said the representatives who have received validity of caste certificates before the ordinance comes into effect, but could not submit it, would be allowed to do so within 15 days of the ordinance date and will be not be disqualified.

