State election drama in Pune: From richest candidates to promises made to voters

Pune: With the state elections around the corner, the richest candidate who has declared their assets in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election for the state of Maharashtra from the Pune district is current Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jagdish Mulik with immovable and moveable property worth of Rs 147.62 crores, being one among the top ten candidates with the highest number of assets. Here is a lowdown of the top 10 richest candidates in Pune, contesting for the state assembly elections this month.

Assets of the top 10 richest candidates

BJP candidate and current MLA Jagdish Mulik who owns total Rs 147.62 crore assets including Rs 144.42 crores immoveable property and Rs 3.20 lakh worth movable property and has 247.72 gram gold jewelry and no vehicles.

While the three times MLA Madhuri Misal from BJP has once again filed her nomination from Parvati area, who has total property worth of Rs 88.84 crores, including Rs 55.35 crores immovable and Rs 33 crores movable property and have gold ornaments worth of Rs 1.80 crores and one four wheeler.

From NCP, corporator of Shivajinagar Datta Bhirat who has filed his nomination from his constituency, has Rs 62.73 crores assets, including Rs 60.65 crores immovable property and Rs 2.08 crores movable property. He also owns 14 cars and 2.65 kilogram gold.

Shiv Sena’s MLA and minister Vijay Shivtare has filed his nomination for Purandar constituency, having assets worth of Rs 60.75 crores, including Rs 53.20 crores immovable property and have two four wheelers.

Former Congress leader and minister now in BJP Harshavardhan Patil is contesting from Indapur constituency, having total assets worth of Rs 18.2 crores, including Rs 12.52 crores immovable properties and owns 510 grams of gold and have one two wheeler and two four wheeler vehicles.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde who is contesting from Kasba constituency has assets worth of Rs 11.94 crores. BJP sitting MLA Yogesh Tilekar has Rs 8.42 crores assets including one four wheeler and three two wheelers.

While Former MP Anil Shirole’s son Siddharth is contesting on BJP ticket from Shivajinagar constituency and has property worth of Rs 8.82 crores, MNS’s Vasant More owns assets worth of Rs 6.27 crores. Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak has been nominated by BJP from Kasba constituency has assets worth of Rs 6.25 crores. NCP leader and former minister Dilip Walse Patil owns assets worth of Rs 5.66 crores, Congress leader and former state home minister Ramesh Bagwe owns assets worth of Rs 5.55 crores.

Dramatic poll campaigns

While in Baramati, high drama was witnessed after the NCP and BJP party workers clashed on the final day to filing the nomination papers that led to roads being blocked by both party members. Later, police had to use force and intervent and BJP nominated candidate Gopichand Padalkar had to leave his rally and use car to rush to file his nomination as NCP party workers had blocked his way. The furious mob also vandalized a bike carrying the ruling party’s flag.

Padalkar said, “I have faith that people of Baramati will help me win. I want to make this place fearless and free from the notorious goon under whose pressure the people are staying.”

The NCP leader Ajit Pawar filed his nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Friday – the last day for filing nomination papers. He will contest from the Baramati constituency in Pune district. At the time of filing the nomination, Pawar said, “I have confident of winning the polls with the highest margin. Baramatikars have always bestowed their love and once again will keep their trust in me with their presence in large numbers. I promise I will never lose this trust.”

The polling date for Pune District for assembly elections are scheduled for October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24.

Cash recovered from vehicles

The Pune city police and the Election commission squad seized Rs 11 lakh cash near Aranyeshwar area from a car on wee hours of Friday. The cash was found in the trunk of a black-coloured car belonging to a businessman who is into medical waste business,. Two days ago, the squad had found on another car in Maharshi nagar area of carrying Rs 3 lakh worth cash.

