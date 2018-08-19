State government asks civic authorities to take onus of 'Good' roads across seasons

national

State government directive instructs all civic bodies to take onus of roads

File Pic

The state government has asked all civic bodies, including Mumbai Municipal Corporation, to be responsible for filling potholes and keeping roads in good condition through all seasons. It has also instructed them to launch an exclusive helpline for citizens who want to report potholes.

This means that the roads within city limits will have to repaired by the civic corporations, no matter which agency owns them. In the past, jurisdiction squabbles have hampered repairs.

The directive further says that the information about the permit for repair work along with the deadline for completion should be prominently displayed on the roads. All corporations have been asked to comply within three months from today and report to the government on implementing the orders.

