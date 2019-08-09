State government brings 20 precious internal evaluation marks back

mumbai

Decision will give students an edge during college admissions next year onwards after poor scores this year left students at severe disadvantage

Representation pic/Getty Images

The Std X and Std XII state board students can finally heave a sigh of relief as the state government has brought the internal evaluation system back following protests by parents over the past few months. According to a Government Resolution issued on Thursday, 20 out of the total 100 marks for a subject will be allotted for internal assessment, which will be applicable for all subjects. The evaluation for 20 marks will be further distributed in different segments like, viva, project work, surprise tests, multiple-choice questions tests and experiments. A committee formed last month issued the directives following a thorough deliberation on the matter. Parents, as well as teachers, welcomed the much-awaited decision.

Yuva Sena member and teacher Uday Nare said, "It is great news for students, especially those appearing for board exams. The re-introduction of internal marks will positively impact overall results. When compared to CBSE and ICSE students, ours were lagging behind in the absence of internal scores." Jalinder Sarode, teacher and member of Shikshak Bharati organisation said, "This definitely comes as a huge relief for students of the state board, who were left behind in the race for admission for higher education." The state government faced backlash for doing away with the internal assessment, resulting in poor SSC and HSC results this year. Following a protests by parents, the government formed the 25-member panel to resolve the issue.

25

No. of members on the panel who reviewed issue

