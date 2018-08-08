State government recommends Bharat Ratna for the Phules

national

Addressing a national conclave of OBCs at NSCI dome on Tuesday, Fadnavis said his government has recommended the country's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, for the reformist couple, Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule

When communities are split over demands for reservation, and are protesting against the government in different ways, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made an announcement that could certainly appease the other backward classes who are more worried that if given quota, others may eat into their share.

The Phules are revered by the OBCs, who make up about 54% of the state's population, for being the torchbearers of social equality and educational reforms for women. The reformers who worked against all odds in the British era are treated as icons. The contemporary OBC leaders do not spare an opportunity to appropriate Jyotiba and Savitribai.

Fadnavis recounted measures taken by his government for OBCs. "In Maharashtra, we have set up a separate department (ministry) for OBCs. I am also happy that after 70 years of struggle, yesterday, our Parliament passed a bill to provide constitutional status to National Backward Classes Commission," he said.

According to the CM, hostels will be constructed in 19 districts for OBC students and funds have been made available for the same. "We are committed to providing employment to OBCs as per the quota given in the reservation," he said, adding that R500 crore would be given to the OBC Corporation in the next two budgets to provide employment opportunities and assist youths from the community.

