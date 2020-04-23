State govt tells CBI and ED to take custody of Wadhawan brothers

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the state police department has written to both Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) intimating them that Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan along with their family members will be released from quarantine today (Wednesday) and the agencies could come and take necessary action against them.

The Wadhwan brothers, accused in multi-crore Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) scam and Yes Bank scam will remain in the state police's custody until the agencies take over, he added.

"The CBI and ED have been informed that the institutional quarantine of 23 members of the Wadhawan family ends today. The local police will hand over all of them to these central investigative agencies," Deshmukh said. A letter to the CBI and the ED was signed by the Superintendent of Police of Satara, Tejaswi Satpute.

"As per the letter received from the Collector of Satara district, all 23 people of the Wadhawan family will be released from institutional quarantine on April 22," Satpute said. The Wadhawan family was placed under institutional quarantine by the local police after they travelled to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from Khandala amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Maharashtra Special Principal Secretary in the Home Ministry Amitabh Gupta, who allegedly gave travel permission to them, was sent on compulsory leave until the completion of a probe in the matter.

The letter said that they were known to the signatory and were his family friends and travelling from Khandala to Mahableshwar for 'family emergency.' It sought cooperation to allow them to reach the destination. DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had not appeared before the ED last month in connection with the probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others for money laundering.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever