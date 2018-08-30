State has evidence against arrested activists, says minister

national

Minister of State for Home (Urban) Dr Ranjit Patil told mid-day that the action taken against the activists was justified under the law

In response to growing protests against the arrest of five activists with alleged links to the banned CPI (Maoist), the Maharashtra home department has said that the police have concrete evidence in the case.

Minister of State for Home (Urban) Dr Ranjit Patil told mid-day that the action taken against the activists was justified under the law. He said the law empowers enforcement agencies to investigate and arrest the suspects, and investigate further. "Whatever evidence the police get will be placed before the court for further direction. The court of law decides whether the suspects need to be kept in custody or released [on bail]," said the minister, refusing to divulge any further details.

Sources in the home department said the action taken on Tuesday was the result of prolonged investigations that followed after the first batch of activists was arrested in June in connection with the Koregaon Bhima violence.

"The police have found communication between the urban sympathisers of the banned Maoist movement and the people who execute the violent movement at the ground level. The police have laid their hands on a conspiracy to assassinate the prime minister," said a senior official, adding that a few more arrests were expected to happen in the coming days.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates