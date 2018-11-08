State has no drought relief measures in place: Munde

national

CM Devendra Fadnavis had said on Tuesday that the state would seek Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre for drought relief. He said all necessary relief measures are being taken. He will hold a review meeting in Beed soon, he added

Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, yesterday alleged that the BJP-led state government had yet to take any steps for drought relief. This comes a week after the state government declared drought in 151 talukas (in 26 of the 36 districts in the state) on October 31.

Speaking to reporters in drought-affected Beed, Munde said, "The declaration of drought is only on paper." "Beed district has been especially neglected. The CM is not holding review meetings here. May be because district guardian minister (Pankaja Munde, his estranged cousin) is not in the country," the NCP leader said. He added that the drought looming over the state is worse than the one in 1972, but the government is yet to provide financial assistance or arrange supply of drinking water and fodder.

He added that the opposition would not let the state legislature function in the winter session until the government concedes to its demand of assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers, waiver of their electricity bills, and supply of water tankers and fodder. CM Devendra Fadnavis had said on Tuesday that the state would seek Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre for drought relief. He said all necessary relief measures are being taken. He will hold a review meeting in Beed soon, he added.

