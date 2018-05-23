No Nipah cases in Mumbai, says State health minister Dr Deepak Sawant
State health minister appeals to people to avoid travelling to Kerala
Medical personnel wearing protective suits check patients at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. Pic/AFP
As worry over the new epidemic of Nipah virus (NiV) in Kerala infects the country, state health minister Dr Deepak Sawant has reassured citizens that there is no case in the city or state. As a precaution though, the government has directed setting up an isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital. So far, 10 have succumbed to it, two are undergoing treatment and 94-odd have been quarantined at their homes in the southern state.
'Avoid visiting Kerala'
"Although there are no patients in the state, all government and private hospitals have been briefed on precautionary measures," read the state's press release. Sawant also appealed to people to get admitted to government-run hospitals immediately if symptoms related to the illness showed and cautioned citizens against travelling to Kerala.
"Those who have travelled through the region and developed any symptom should be immediately admitted to a government hospital. If a patient with NiV symptoms is found in a private hospital, government hospitals should be informed, and the patient shifted to the isolation ward at a government hospital," read his directive.
Dr Pradip Awte, state health survey officer, said, "There are two phases of it — in the first phase, patients generally have headache and muscle pain along with sore throat; in the second phase, patients start bleeding from the nose, eyes and mouth and have diarrhoea. After this comes organ failure, and ultimately, coma."
NIV collects samples
While an official from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed that four samples taken from Kerala had come positive for the infection, NIV director Dr Devendra Mourya requested people not to panic and assured that the epidemic wouldn't spread as it is geographically limited. The Airport Health Organization, too, hasn't received any instructions so far to keep a tab on people coming from Kerala.
Also Read: High-level doctors' team to probe Nipah virus deaths in Kerala
'Bats not responsible'
While the state and WHO have cautioned people to stay away from fruit bats, Dr Bandana Aul Arora, a bat expert at Bombay Natural History Society, said there is no concrete evidence to blame the infection on bats. "Fruit bats are the small ones we see at night. They suck the pulps and throw away the dry part. They aren't kept as pets... Also, the research on the virus is still in its infancy; so, how can they blame bats? This is just a strategy of pharma companies," she added.
Take note, and care
Infection due to Nipah virus is associated with encephalitis that leads to inflammation of the brain. If the person get affected with the virus, s/he develops fever and headache, followed by drowsiness, disorientation and confusion. These symptoms can progress to a coma within 24-48 hours. As there is no vaccination available, it can only be prevented by avoiding exposure to sick pigs and bats in endemic areas and not drinking raw date palm sap, say experts.
