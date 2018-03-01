State home department decides to crack down on virginity rituals

The state home department will take criminal action against people from Kanjarbhat caste or any other community that forces brides to undergo a virginity test or ritual



The Kanjarbhat community

The state home department will take criminal action against people from Kanjarbhat caste or any other community that forces brides to undergo a virginity test or ritual.

Neelam Gorhe, a Shiv Sena MLC, had raised the issue in the house in view of the community’s boycott of certain Kanjarbhat youths who had opposed the humiliating ritual. mid-day had reported how the community assaulted the young activists when they tried to protest.

Ranjit Patil, minister of state for home, told the legislative council activists who fight against the practice will be protected, and those who are found to subjected women to the ritual will be prosecuted under the The Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016.

Patil added that not only would the illegal practice be checked, but any person who talks openly about the ritual will be brought to book. He further mentioned that review meetings would be taken to control the social menace.

"We will take action if any person comes forward to lodge a complaint against such rituals," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates