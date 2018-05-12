State NCP chief Jayant Patil: Himanshu Roy said he cannot undergo chemo forever

State NCP chief Jayant Patil recalls his last interaction with tired looking Himanshu Roy, who had promised to meet him next week



The last time Jayant Patil, state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spoke to Himanshu Roy, on Thursday, the two parted on the promise to meet again in a week. Patil recalls, what is now his last meeting with Roy, wherein the top cop told him how he was tired of the painful chemotherapy.

"On Thursday around 7 am, I went to the Qi gym and saw Himanshu Roy sitting on a couch at the entrance with a cane in hand. We talked for 20 minutes. When I asked him why he was looking tired, he said it was because of the chemotherapy. I said he will come out of this," Patil told mid-day. "He wasn't happy with the progress [of the chemo]. He was weak, his face had become dull. He said he cannot undergo this treatment forever because it is extremely painful. He said the doctors were happy with his progress, but didn't guarantee that the cancer won't recur," he added.

"We chatted on various issues, but the conversation was majorly about health. I said we'll meet next week; he said yes and we shook hands. Today, I am deeply shocked and saddened," said Patil.

This was one of Patil's multiple meetings with Roy in the gym. "He was passionate about working out. Whenever we met at the gym he would tell me his condition was improving. He was confident of getting back into uniform soon," Patil said.

