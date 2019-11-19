State of Mumbai University hostel in Kalina incomprehensible

Mumbai University (MU) senate members are raising questions about the Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Boys’ Hostel on the Kalina campus which has been shut for over two years for repairs. Empty liquor bottles have been found at the premises, a sign that it may be a haunt for alcoholics.

The hostel has the capacity to house 200 students, but it has been closed since 2017. A report in this paper quoted a senate member raising concerns about security especially of the girls living nearby in another hostel. There are also questions about why it has taken so long for repairs to be completed.

We have seen that derelict, decrepit structures, abandoned buildings in this city are open grounds for alcoholics, drug peddlers and even criminals. A number of Mumbai’s old forts suffered because of similar problems. Even under-construction buildings where work is stalled become a popular haunt for such activities.

The University must expedite the repairs, considering the problems regarding accommodation faced by students coming to Mumbai from other cities and states. The hostel being kept shut for over 1.5 years is incomprehensible. While effort must be put in towards completion, the University must untie bureaucratic knots and secure the building.

The area, first of all, has to be well-lit. This will prove a deterrent for trespassers and alcoholics within the premises. Extensive and high-quality CCTV surveillance is non-negotiable. Then, security must be put in place, with not just a lone security guard but a well-placed team. Take note of these valid concerns and secure the perimeter of the building to make this a safe space.

