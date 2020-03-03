State of Siege 26/11: Here's how Arjan Bajwa is transforming himself for the character

Riding high on the success of Kabir Singh, Arjan Bajwa is set to bring forth his next offering, a web series titled State Of Siege 26/11, based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The actor, known for his rich baritone, will be seen portraying a real-life hero, NSG (National Security Guard) counter-terrorist unit head, Col Sunil Sheoran in the Zee5 show. He was the mentor and guide for all the commandos. He personally handpicked the team which seized the terror attack.

The actor will be seen in a never seen before avatar and has left no stone unturned in putting his best effort to look and act his part. Arjan, who had to sport a lean look for his character, informs, "I've worked really hard to get the required lean frame. The entire process of getting into the garb of an NSG Commando was a memorable experience. It took me a couple of weeks to get in shape. I've also learned handling weapons during the workshops which the Commandos use to look right for the part you play. NSG commandos operate differently and I've learned most of that."

"The entire world should know that Colonel Sunil Sheoran, who lead his entire team to eradicate the terrorists. He was known as Bullet catcher who survived 3 bullet shots including one on his face while fighting the insurgents in Northeast", he adds.

Produced and created by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures and co-created and directed by Matthew Leutwyler, the gripping narrative provides a first-hand account of the tragedy that befell Mumbai, the city of dreams. The series will shed light on hitherto unknown facts about the entire incident.

This edge of the seat thriller also features an impressive cast comprising Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry, Khalida Jaan, Jyoti Gauba, Roshni Sahota, Suzanne Bernert, Naren Kumar and Jason Shah.

