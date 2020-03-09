State of Siege- 26/11: When Arjan Bajwa almost lost his hearing while shooting

ZEE5's upcoming original series- State of Siege: 26/11 is one of the most awaited OTT shows owing to its chilling and thrilling storyline. The series unravels the untold stories and is a true to account narrative of the various events that turned into the prolonged terror siege of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Talking about his experience shooting for State of Seige: 26/11, Arjan Bajwa shares, "While shooting a firing scene, two blasts happened right next to my ear that I couldn't hear anything for half a day. Thankfully it was normal later, I legit thought I almost lost my ear."

The makers used real blasts instead of VFX shots to maintain authenticity and keep the recollections are as real as possible. The show features an impressive ensemble cast comprising Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry and other key talents.

State of Siege: 26/11, based on Sandeep Unnithan's best-selling novel, Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11, is an 8 episode series produced by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures and directed by Matthew Leutwyler. The show is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on March 20, 2020!

