State policy on dilapidated structures is overdue

On Monday, August 17 a vacant building collapsed in Bandra West. A 41-year-old gent, who had come to collect his laptop from a repair shop in the building right next to it, lost his life. In a humongous tragedy, parts of the building fell on him.

In July, a South Mumbai building at Fort, Ballard Estate came crashing down, and there were several fatalities. One month after that incident, the leftover portion of that building is still hanging and poses a threat to residents of the building adjacent to the dilapidated structure.

The neighbouring building has been reinforced with bamboos to give it the strength to withstand any eventuality and residents are having to manoeuvre around these bamboos in their rooms, making life very difficult for them.

There must be some kind of clear cut policy about dilapidated structures in the city. When are we going to have one law that states with emphasis and clarity about what has to be done with such buildings so that they do not pose a danger to the people?

In the Bandra incident, the building that collapsed was empty because of some squabbling or battle between parties.

It took a life, a price that is so unimaginably high and a lapse that should weigh very heavily on the conscience of those responsible for this state of affairs.

Let us first, fix accountability for these buildings.

Secondly, let us not fritter time, as someone in a report in this paper has said, we do not have the luxury of time.

Third, let us have and stick to a roadmap when it comes to these buildings. Begin today and take a non-negotiable approach to this, no waiting for this or that. Get cracking Maharashtra state government.

