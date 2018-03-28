State promises compensation to fishermen who set trapped turtles, dolphins free

Forest department will pay Rs 25,000 to fishermen who cut their fishing nets to free exotic, endangered marine life



In a bid to conserve rare and endangered marine creatures, which die after getting trapped in fishing nets, the mangroves foundation of the Maharashtra forest department has decided to start a compensation scheme for fishermen who help them in the initiative. To get the monetary compensation of Rs 25,000, fishermen will have to cut their nets and safely release the turtles, dolphins and other creatures entangled in it. They would also have to produce evidence in the form of photographs to claim the money. For the period 2018-19, the foundation has made a provision of Rs 25 lakh for the compensation.

Sources said marine creatures often get entangled in fishing nets, but the fishermen cannot always release them because cutting the net would eventually lead to heavy losses for them. However, the new scheme, which will be implemented with the help of the fisheries department, will help fishermen get compensation of up to Rs 25,000 depending on the losses they suffer.

Speaking to mid-day, N Vasudevan, additional principal chief conservator of forest and head of the Mangroves Cell, said, "The mangroves foundation has taken the decision to start the compensation scheme in coordination with the fisheries department. Fishermen will be given compensation of Rs 25,000 if they release the marine creatures trapped in their fishing nets. In order to claim the compensation, the fishermen will have to produce photographs as evidence."

