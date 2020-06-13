Maharashtra records 3,493 new COVID-19 cases, over 49,000 being treated currently

The count of COVID-19 cases continued to surge as Maharashtra's count crossed one lakh with nearly 3,500 fresh cases recorded on Friday. While the state reported 127 COVID-19-related deaths, with 97 deaths confirmed in the city, Mumbai's death toll crossed the 2,000 mark.

State health department officials said that with 3,493 new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count stands at 1,01,141 cases, with Mumbai having 1,366 of the new cases.

On Friday, 1,718 patients were discharged after a full recovery while 49,616 patients are currently being treated at various healthcare facilities. The recovery rate of patients in the state stands at 47.3 per cent and the mortality rate at 3.7 per cent. Additionally, officials said that 223 patients from Mumbai and 140 patients in Thane tested positive and are yet to be added to the tally.

The state reported 127 COVID-19-related deaths out of which 90 were in Mumbai, 12 in Pune, 11 in Thane, three each in Sangli and Kalyan-Dombivli, two each in Nashik and Aurangabad and one each in Amravati, Dhule, Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayandar. While 67 of the patients were senior citizens, 89 were suffering from other ailments. Officials stated that 50 of the deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest took place between May 20 and June 9.

The state government and the civic body have set up various healthcare facilities for COVID-19 patients depending on their symptoms in the city. Civic officials said that at the NSCI Dome, 1,000 COVID patients have been treated so far. Among them were 126 cancer patients who have now been discharged and some of them were as young as two years old. These cancer patients admitted at NSCI Dome were mostly above the age of 50 years and officials said that currently, 52 cancer patients are being treated.

In G North ward, with 3,668 confirmed COVID-19 cases, new cases were reported, including 29 cases in Dharavi, 15 in Dadar and 16 in Mahim. Civic officials said that the average growth rate among patients stands at 2.76 per cent with only R North ward (Dahisar) having a growth rate above five per cent.

