State sees new high of 9K cases; Mumbai's recovery rate continues to be 70 per cent

For the very first time, Maharashtra recorded a steep surge in cases with 9,518 new infections reported from across the state. However, while Mumbai accounted for 1,038 fresh cases, the state's recovery rate fell marginally to 54.62 per cent.

State health department officials said that barring Mumbai, a high count of cases was reported from the MMR, which includes 680 cases from Thane and 475 cases from Kalyan-Dombivli. On Sunday, 3,906 patients were discharged and currently, more than 1.28 lakh COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment across the state. Among the districts, Pune had the highest daily count of 2,204 cases. The state's recovery rate, which was above 55 per cent for several days, fell marginally to 54.62 per cent. The recovery rate for the city, however, is steady at 70 per cent.



BMC doctors and health workers do door-to-door check-ups at Thermal cooperative housing society, Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, on Sunday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abed

A total of 258 COVID-related deaths were reported in the state and Mumbai had the highest count at 64. Apart from this, there were 30 deaths in Pune, 22 in Kalyan- Dombivli, 19 in Thane, 15 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 11 each in Jalgaon and Vasai-Virar, eight each in Navi Mumbai and Raigad, seven each in Nagpur and Bhiwandi, six in Sangli, five each in Panvel, Aurangabad and Satara, four each in Latur and Ulhasnagar, two each in Ahmednagar, Solapur, Ratnagiri and Akola and one each in Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Yavatmal and Washim. The state's death rate now stands at 3.82 per cent. Civic officials said that of the 64 people who died in Mumbai, 51 were suffering from other ailments and 36 patients were senior citizens. The doubling rate of the city now stands at 55 days. The city's daily average growth rate is 1.26 per cent and only R Central ward has a growth rate higher than 2 per cent.

After reporting a few cases for a couple of weeks, Dharavi witnessed a rise in the daily count on Sunday with 36 new cases. In other parts of G North ward, there were 15 cases in Dadar and 17 cases in Mahim.

70% Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate

