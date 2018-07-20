State to review law that protects govt servants

On Wednesday, the MLAs had ganged up against government officials, seeking protection from insubordination and misbehaviour that amounted to breaching members' special privileges

Chhagan Bhujbal. File Pic

A day after all-party legislators demanded review of a law that protects government servants because of its misuse, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said a joint committee of members of both houses would be formed to study the subject and recommend changes, if any.

On Wednesday, the MLAs had ganged up against government officials, seeking protection from insubordination and misbehaviour that amounted to breaching members' special privileges. The speaker had asked the government to suspend a police sub-inspector for abusing senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. On Thursday, Fadnavis made a statement and assured to probe all allegations that were made against the officials, including senior police officers, in 15 days and decide the disciplinary action.

He said the practice of ordering suspension without any primary inquiry wasn't legally sound because the officers involved had an option of approaching the court for disciplinary action revoked.

The MLAs said that an amendment to a criminal law that provides for a jail term of five years for those obstructing public servants from doing their duty, against two years now under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code, was being misused by the officials against public representatives, who approached them for official work. The lawmakers alleged that the officials had been trashing the right to service law by delaying work.

