Statehood Day: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind greet Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram

national

"The culture of Arunachal Pradesh is special and its people are known for their wonderful nature as well as patriotic zeal," Narendra Modi said.

Pic/Rakesh Bose's Twitter

People of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are celebrating Statehood Day today. To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter.

Narendra Modi wished people of Arunachal Pradesh and wrote, "Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The culture of Arunachal Pradesh is special and its people are known for their wonderful nature as well as patriotic zeal. May the state continue to prosper in the years to come."

Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day.



The culture of Arunachal Pradesh is special and its people are known for their wonderful nature as well as patriotic zeal.



May the state continue to prosper in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2019

He also greeted people of Mizoram and wrote, "Best wishes on Mizoram Statehood Day. The people of Mizoram are known for their valour and rich value systems. The entire nation is proud of the Mizo culture and the contribution of the state towards India’s progress. Praying for Mizoram’s growth in the coming years."

Best wishes on Mizoram Statehood Day.



The people of Mizoram are known for their valour and rich value systems. The entire nation is proud of the Mizo culture and the contribution of the state towards India’s progress.



Praying for Mizoram’s growth in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind wished both states and tweeted, "Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on statehood day. Arunachal Pradesh is a jewel of the Northeast and is blessed with spectacular natural beauty and a rich culture that we are all proud of. My best wishes to this state for a bright future."

"Greetings to the people of Mizoram on statehood day. Fondly remember the warmth of the people of the state and the loving reception that I received during my visit. My best wishes to this beautiful state in its development journey," he wrote to Mizoram.

Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on statehood day. Arunachal Pradesh is a jewel of the Northeast and is blessed with spectacular natural beauty and a rich culture that we are all proud of. My best wishes to this state for a bright future #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 20, 2019

Greetings to the people of Mizoram on statehood day. Fondly remember the warmth of the people of the state and the loving reception that I received during my visit. My best wishes to this beautiful state in its development journey #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 20, 2019

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju was unable to attend the Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day celebrations due to bad weather. However, he posted a beautiful collage and wrote "A warm greetings to my dear sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of STATEHOOD DAY! I wish each individual for the continued success with peace, prosperity and unity to make the beautiful "Land of Dawn-lit Mountains" a shining star of India."

To Mizoram, he tweeted, "My warm greetings to the wonderful people of #Mizoram on their 33rd Statehood Day."

A warm greetings to my dear sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of STATEHOOD DAY! I wish each individual for the continued success with peace, prosperity and unity to make the beautiful "Land of Dawn-lit Mountains" a shining star of India. pic.twitter.com/qtJVjsowPw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 20, 2019

My warm greetings to the wonderful people of #Mizoram on their 33rd Statehood Day. pic.twitter.com/5EnQvM3EES — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 20, 2019

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also wished both states on the occasion.

BJP President greeted both states and wrote, "On their Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. May the state continue to scale new heights of development and progress under the leadership of CM."

"Statehood Day greetings to the citizens of Mizoram. May the dreams and aspirations of the people of the state be fulfilled in the years to come," he wrote.

Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The state is blessed with natural beauty and amazing people. I am confident the state will continue scaling new heights in the coming years. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 20, 2019

Statehood Day greetings to the people of Mizoram. I extend my warm wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 20, 2019

Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood on February 20, 1987.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates