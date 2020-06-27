Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's family: His loss has created a permanent, glaring void

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide at his Bandra home. The new left his fans and the film and television industry in a state of shock and despair. The actor was said to be struggling with depression for quite some time. After his death, the importance of the awareness about mental health and depression were brought to the forefront, with a number of celebrities speaking up about it.

Sushant, who was only 34, has left in his void a number of questions and speculations regarding the drastic step he took. He is survived by his father and three sisters, who recently released a statement talking about the star and the legacy he has left behind at such a young age. Here's what the statement reads:

"Goodbye, Sushant!

The world's Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us.

He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.

We can't bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn't get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn't see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn't hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled.

He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love.

To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports.

His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive.

We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers."

--Sushant's family

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's father had revealed that the late actor had plans to get married in 2021. He said in an interview, "Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri (We had spoken about it earlier. He had told me that he won't get married during corona but after his upcoming film releases, he will think about planning a wedding around February-March. This was the last conversation we had about his marriage)."

Sushant has films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore to his credit. But the star gained a lot of love and appreciation for his portrayal of India's Captain Cool, MS Dhoni, in his biopic.

His final film, Dil Bechara, is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The movie also stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie.

