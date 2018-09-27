'States don't need to collect quantifiable data on SC/ST'

national

The verdict cleared a major hurdle that was cited by the central government in granting reservation in promotion to its employees belonging to the SCs and STs

The Supreme Court paved the way for grant of quota for promotions in the government jobs to SC/ST, holding that the states were not required to "collect quantifiable data" reflecting the backwardness among these communities.

The matter had travelled to a five-judge constitution bench, which declined the demand to refer it to a seven-judge bench to reconsider its 2006 judgement that had put certain conditions for granting quota benefits in job promotions for SC/ST employees. The apex court clarified that there was no need to revisit its 12-year-old verdict in the M Nagaraj case, which had said the states were bound to provide quantifiable data on the backwardness of SC/ST before providing them quota in promotions.

